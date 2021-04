April 22, 2021 14:10

Canadian MP urges Foreign Minister to stand in solidarity with Armenian POWs

MP Elizabeth May from the Green Party of Canada, in her letter addressed to Hon. Marc Garneau, Foreign Minister of Canada, expressed her concern about the Armenian Prisoners of War who are still in Azerbaijani custody and called on Canada to support the Human Rights Watch recommendations and stand in solidarity with Armenian POWs, the Armenian Embassy in Canada reports.