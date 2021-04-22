Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

The events commemorating the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide have launched in Ukraine, Analitikaua reports, adding that the events have started with an information campaign.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 22, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: In particular, information banners about the Armenian Genocide have been installed in several streets of major Ukrainian cities.

On the sidelines of the commemoration events, an online lecture will be held on April 24 about the Armenian Genocide, the crime against humanity and civilization.

Round-tables, thematic exhibitions, flash mobs, rallies, tree-planting and screening of movies about the Armenian Genocide are also planned. All the events will take place with strict maintenance of anti-coronavirus rules.