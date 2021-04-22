In recent days, the adversary has violated the ceasefire, the Artsakh Defense Army noted about this in a statement it released Thursday.

April 22, 2021, 11:35 Artsakh Defense Army: The adversary now fires at military positions, peaceful settlements

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: “In the recent days Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime in various directions using various caliber firearms. These violations are distinct because if previously [Azerbaijan] was mostly firing in the air, now shootings in the directions of Artsakh Defense Army combat positions and peaceful border settlements have become more frequent. Being convinced that the above-mentioned violations seek to create panic among the population of Artsakh, as well as undermine the implementation of the Russian peacekeeping mission, we call on the Azerbaijani side to refrain from such provocative actions and adhere to the agreements reached,” the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said in a statement.