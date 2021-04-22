Jen Psaki on Armenian Genocide issue: I expect we will have more to say about Remembrance Day on Saturday

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki answered a question on the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide during her briefing.
White House spokesperson Jen Psaki answered a question on the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide during her briefing.
MP Elizabeth May from the Green Party of Canada, in her letter addressed to Hon. Marc Garneau, Foreign Minister of Canada, expressed her concern about the Armenian Prisoners of War who are still in Azerbaijani custody and called on Canada to support the Human Rights Watch recommendations and stand in solidarity with Armenian POWs, the Armenian Embassy in Canada reports.
World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
On April 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Ararat Khlghatyan, deputy director...
World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
As of April 1 of the current year, loans provided to legal entities and individuals by commercial banks...
The export from Armenia in January-February 2021 declined 5.5% compared to the same period of 2020, comprising...
World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in...
The governments of Armenia and Artsakh will sign an agreement by which Armenia will allocate an extra up to 10 billion dram every year during 10 years for financially supporting the individuals and businesses who suffered material damages during the war.
6 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours,...
881 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
On April 21, a representative group headed by UN Resident Coordinator for the Republic of Armenia Shombi...
Before the third Artsakh war, 53 kindergartens operated in Artsakh, 41 of which were state-run and 12...
The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute has set up a working group which is researching the Nagorno Karabakh...
On the joint initiative of the head of the culture and youth affairs department Yerazik Hayriyan, the...
In recent days, the adversary has violated the ceasefire, the Artsakh Defense Army noted about this in a statement it released Thursday.
The Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved the remains of two more fallen Armenian servicemen in the...
The search for the bodies of the fallen servicemen during the April 16 search in the Vorotan (Kubatlu)...
The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...
A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...
No bodies or remains of Armenian servicemen were found during the April 10 search in the Hadrut region,...
The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
