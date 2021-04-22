A requiem mass will be held in the St. Jacob Church in the Swiss city of Geneva on April 24 aimed at commemorating the Armenian Genocide victims, Swiss-based music producer Ani Gasparyan told Armenpress.

April 22, 2021, 10:22 Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 22, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “A requiem mass will be held which will followed by a small concert inside the church led by duduk player Levon Minasyan and violinist Shushan Siranosyan”, Gasparyan said.

The Armenian Genocide commemoration event has been organized by the Armenian-Swiss Union and the Armenian Apostolic Church.

April 24 marks the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.