UN Resident Coordinator for Armenia met with representatives of the displaced people of Artsakh

On April 21, a representative group headed by UN Resident Coordinator for the Republic of Armenia Shombi Sharp received representatives of organizations dealing with the issues of people who have been displaces from the Artsakh settlements that have passed under the control of Azerbaijan.

April 22, 2021, 09:47

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting held at the UN Office in Armenia, the protection of the rights of IDPs (Internally displaced persons) from Artsakh, the possibilities of more effective cooperation within the competence of UN agencies, the implementation of social, cultural, health and other assistance programs for IDPs, as well as issues related to the danger of cultural monuments in the territories under the control of Azerbaijan were discussed.