Society

UN Resident Coordinator for Armenia met with representatives of the displaced people of Artsakh

On April 21, a representative group headed by UN Resident Coordinator for the Republic of Armenia Shombi Sharp received representatives of organizations dealing with the issues of people who have been displaces from the Artsakh settlements that have passed under the control of Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting held at the UN Office in Armenia, the protection of the rights of IDPs (Internally displaced persons) from Artsakh, the possibilities of more effective cooperation within the competence of UN agencies, the implementation of social, cultural, health and other assistance programs for IDPs, as well as issues related to the danger of cultural monuments in the territories under the control of Azerbaijan were discussed.

Politics

Over 100 U.S. Representatives call on President Biden to recognize Armenian Genocide

A bipartisan group of 107 U.S. House Members called on President Joe Biden to “clearly and directly recognize the Armenian Genocide” in his upcoming April 24 statement, ending Turkey’s foreign gag-rule against honest U.S. remembrance of this crime, reported the Armenian National Committee of America.

Wall Street Journal: Biden intends to recognize Armenian Genocide

President Joe Biden is preparing to formally declare that the massacres of Armenians in the early 20th...

Realities created by use of force can't be legitimate-Armenian FM delivers speech at OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian delivered opening address at the OSCE Forum for Security...

President Harutyunyan signs laws

On 21 April, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed laws on making amendments to the Law on Military...

Putin highlights Russia’s key role in stopping recent NK war

While delivering his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly today, Russian President Vladimir...

President Harutyunyan approves Governments decisions on providing state financial assistance to persons who suffered material damage

On April 19 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan approved Government's decision on confirming...

Armenian delegate tells PACE to use all levers for release of POWs from Azeri captivity

During the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) debates on the Council of Europe’s...

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Arayik Harutyunyan receives the representativies of ''Hayastan'' All-Armenian Fund, which is launching new programs in Artsakh

On April 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Ararat Khlghatyan, deputy director...

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Rates on bank deposits and loans increased in Artsakh as compared to the previous month

As of April 1 of the current year, loans provided to legal entities and individuals by commercial banks...

Export from Armenia to EAEU states, China and US registered growth in Jan-Feb 2021

The export from Armenia in January-February 2021 declined 5.5% compared to the same period of 2020, comprising...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in...

Society

881 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

881 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 211,399, the ministry of healthcare reports.

UN Resident Coordinator for Armenia met with representatives of the displaced people of Artsakh

On April 21, a representative group headed by UN Resident Coordinator for the Republic of Armenia Shombi...

New kindergartens will be opened in Artsakh

Before the third Artsakh war, 53 kindergartens operated in Artsakh, 41 of which were state-run and 12...

Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute works to present NK conflict to scientific community worldwide

The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute has set up a working group which is researching the Nagorno Karabakh...

"Dizak Art" Cultural Center Opened in Yerevan

On the joint initiative of the head of the culture and youth affairs department Yerazik Hayriyan, the...

6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

6 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours.

Coronavirus cases wordwide up 14% in past week — WHO

More than 5.2 million novel coronavirus cases were registered worldwide in the past week, which is 11%...

Military

Two more Armenian soldiers’ bodies retrieved during search in Artsakh

The Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved the remains of two more fallen Armenian servicemen in the Hadrut region as a result of Tuesday’s search operations, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations reports.

Artsakh emergency service: Search for fallen soldiers’ bodies yielded no results

The search for the bodies of the fallen servicemen during the April 16 search in the Vorotan (Kubatlu)...

Artsakh resumes search operations after landmine explosion incident

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

Artsakh continues search and rescue mission for war casualties

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

Stable situation reported along Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Defense Ministry

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...

Artsakh emergency service: No bodies of fallen soldiers found in Hadrut

No bodies or remains of Armenian servicemen were found during the April 10 search in the Hadrut region,...

7 remains of war casualties found in Jrakan region

Artsakh search and rescue teams found 7 remains of war casualties in Jrakan region. Another two remains,...

881 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Over 100 U.S. Representatives call on President Biden to recognize Armenian Genocide
Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims
Wall Street Journal: Biden intends to recognize Armenian Genocide
UN Resident Coordinator for Armenia met with representatives of the displaced people of Artsakh
Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
Videos

Culture

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Louvre puts entire art collection online

Sport

Mkhitaryan posts video dedicated to Armenian Genocide

This year, Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian tournaments with more than 50 honorary awards.

Tokyo Olympics cancellation, no fans still an option, officials say

European Weightlifting Championships: Armenia's Hakob Mkrtchyan scores bronze medal

Diaspora

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

International

Chinese President to Take Part in Biden-hosted Virtual Climate Summit

Ukrainian president invites Putin to meet in Donbass

Former US police officer found guilty in George Floyd’s death

Putin to deliver his annual state of the nation address on Wednesday

