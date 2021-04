Henrikh Mkhitaryan, captain of the Armenian national football team and Roma midfielder, posted a video on Facebook dedicated to the Armenian Genocide, News.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the video, Mkhitaryan and several Italian Armenians talk about April 24, the Armenian Genocide remembrance day.

"I am Armenian, and I know what day April 24 is," says Mkhitaryan in the video.