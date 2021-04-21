Before the third Artsakh war, 53 kindergartens operated in Artsakh, 41 of which were state-run and 12 were charitable.

New kindergartens will be opened in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Elmira Hovhannisyan, the head of the pre-school education department of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, told ''Artsakhpress'' that 8 of the kindergartens operated under the auspices of the Armenian Relief Society and 4- under the auspices of the Armenian Evangelical Association. The total number of children attending kindergartens in the country is 4020.

After the war, 17 kindergartens have remained in the territories occupied by the enemy. "Currently, there are 36 kindergartens in Azerbaijan, 29 of which are state-run, and 7 ones are charitable. The total number of children is 2070. Kindergartens are overcrowded. After the war, a number of rural and urban kindergartens suffered building and property damages.

''The ministry has conducted studies in that direction. Construction works are conducted now. Property damages are repaired by various sponsoring organizations, including Russian peacekeepers. There are few kindergartens in Stepanakert. 2,100 children still do not attend kindergarten, 900 of whom are children of displaced families. Work is being done in that direction," said Hovhannisyan.