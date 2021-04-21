On the joint initiative of the head of the culture and youth affairs department Yerazik Hayriyan, the editor of the "Dizak" newspaper Liana Petrosyan and the head of the department for the protection of monuments of the region Gayane Budagyan, the cultural center "Dizak Art" has been opened in Yerevan.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with"Artsakhpress", the co-founder of the company Yerazik Hayriyan said that it will be a cultural center, as well as a place where the young people will gather and entertain themselves.

Hayriyan noted that it is planned to have a gallery, where 26 canvases saved from the "Colors of Dizak" international painting symposium will be permanently exhibited, which shows Hadrut’s historical and ethnographic irreplaceability. Other facts about Hadrut will also be displayed in the gallery. "The motive for opening the center is to present the entire historical and cultural heritage of the Hadrut region, which has been lost as a result of the 2020 Artsakh War.