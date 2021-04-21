This year, Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian tournaments with more than 50 honorary awards.

During the first quarter of this year, 342 athletes from Artsakh, 29 times participatied in various sports championships and tournaments held in the Republic of Armenia and took a total of 57 highest places.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Sports Department of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Artsakh Republic told ''Artsakhpress'', noting that 264 athletes from Artsakh 23 times participated in the championships held in Armenia and 21 times they took prize-winning places. During the mentioned period, 28 athletes from Artsakh participated in tournaments in Armenia twice and won 36 prizes. A total of 50 sportsmen from Artsakh took part in 3 memorial tournaments and took 13 prize-winning places.

The Artsakh girl basketball national team took the 1st place in the championship held in the Republic of Armenia. Twenty-one athletes from Artsakh (boys and girls) participated in the RA Volleyball Championship twice. As a result, the girls' national team took the 3rd place. 41 athletes from Artsakh participated in the handball championship 3 times.

3 athletes from Artsakh participated in the RA Weightlifting Championship; one of them took the 3rd place. 9 boxers from Artsakh took part in the memorial tournament and won 5 medal places.

2 Artsakh athletes who took part in the RA Judo Championship took the 1st place. 7 athletes from Artsakh took part in the RA championship in sports gymnastics and won 4 prizes. 41 sportsmen from Artsakh took part in the RA Sambo Championship. 2 of them took the first place, 1 - the second and 2 athletes- the third place.

During the reporting period, one of the Artsakh chess players took the first place by participating in a memorial tournament in Armenia. The athletes from Artsakh took prizes also in the field of Eastern Martial Arts and other power sports.

In the first quarter of the current year, with the participation of 233 athletes, 3 republican championships were held in Artsakh.