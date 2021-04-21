Artsakhpress

Putin to deliver his annual state of the nation address on Wednesday

President Vladimir Putin will deliver his annual address to Russia’s bicameral parliament, the Federal Assembly on Wednesday. It will be the 27th state of the nation address in the history of modern Russia, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation is president’s annual public speech before both houses of the parliament, which assesses the current state of affairs and outlines the key areas of domestic and foreign policies. In Russia, President Boris Yeltsin first introduced this practice of addressing members of the State Duma (lower house) and the Federation Council (upper house) on February 24, 1994. He delivered six addresses to the parliament in 1991-1999. Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed the Federal Assembly 16 times (the first - on July 8, 2000), and Dmitry Medvedev - four (the first - on November 5, 2008).

Putin’s previous Address to the Federal Assembly took place on January 15, 2020.


     

Armenian delegate tells PACE to use all levers for release of POWs from Azeri captivity

During the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) debates on the Council of Europe’s priorities the Armenian delegation member Naira Zohrabyan delivered a speech regarding Azerbaijan’s refusal to return Armenian captives.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices on the rise

Coronavirus cases wordwide up 14% in past week — WHO

More than 5.2 million novel coronavirus cases were registered worldwide in the past week, which is 11% more than during the previous seven-day period, the World Health Organization (WHO) said a weekly bulletin released in Geneva late on Tuesday, Tass informs.

Two more Armenian soldiers’ bodies retrieved during search in Artsakh

The Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved the remains of two more fallen Armenian servicemen in the Hadrut region as a result of Tuesday’s search operations, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations reports.

