President Vladimir Putin will deliver his annual address to Russia’s bicameral parliament, the Federal Assembly on Wednesday. It will be the 27th state of the nation address in the history of modern Russia, Tass informs.

April 21, 2021, 09:58 Putin to deliver his annual state of the nation address on Wednesday

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation is president’s annual public speech before both houses of the parliament, which assesses the current state of affairs and outlines the key areas of domestic and foreign policies. In Russia, President Boris Yeltsin first introduced this practice of addressing members of the State Duma (lower house) and the Federation Council (upper house) on February 24, 1994. He delivered six addresses to the parliament in 1991-1999. Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed the Federal Assembly 16 times (the first - on July 8, 2000), and Dmitry Medvedev - four (the first - on November 5, 2008).

Putin’s previous Address to the Federal Assembly took place on January 15, 2020.