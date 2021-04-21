Former US police officer found guilty in George Floyd’s death

A jury in Minneapolis, Minnesota, found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts during the trial over George Floyd’s death, Judge Peter Cahill announced during a live TV broadcast from the courtroom on Tuesday, Tass informs.

The verdict in the case will be announced about eight weeks later. The exact date of the sentencing is yet unknown.

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The second-degree murder is the most serious among those charges, and is punishable with up to 40 years behind bars.