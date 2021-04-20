Artsakhpress

Politics

Armenian delegate tells PACE to use all levers for release of POWs from Azeri captivity

During the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) debates on the Council of Europe’s priorities the Armenian delegation member Naira Zohrabyan delivered a speech regarding Azerbaijan’s refusal to return Armenian captives.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Zohrabyan called on the Assembly to give an assessment to Azerbaijan’s Armenophobic policy and use all its levers for the release of the Armenian captives.

She mentioned the “horrifying” museum in Baku, which was opened by the Azeri government to display waxwork grotesque caricatures of Armenian soldiers, helmets of killed Armenian troops and seized military equipment as trophies.

 “It’s a fact that in the recent years the Council of Europe and our Assembly are undergoing very strange transformations in outlining their priorities. For me, it is at least perplexing that the Council of Europe, which has seemingly transformed into an anti-Russian club, is choosing the issue of the Russian oppositionist Alexey Navalny as the number one subject in all its recent agendas. Whereas what is happening in some Council of Europe-member countries is simply horrifying. A few days ago a museum unprecedented with its cynicism was opened in Baku, the exhibition of military trophies seized from the Armenian side during the latest Artsakh war, and you should’ve seen how Aliyev was proudly walking through the helmets of killed Armenian soldiers, you should’ve seen how Azerbaijani children were playing by choking the mannequins of Armenian soldiers. The issue of this very fascist exhibition in Baku had to become today one of the priority issues. It was horrifying to see how Azerbaijanis were standing in a kilometers-long queue to see that exhibition of disrespect. They had brought their children with them, who were saying that Armenians are their genetic enemies.

Dear colleagues, it’s good that today our assembly will finally discuss the issue of Armenian prisoners of war. Six month after the war we have hundreds of prisoners of war held in Azerbaijani prisons and Azerbaijan not only refuses to provide clear information about them to the European Court of Human Rights, but is also cynically stating that they aren’t prisoners of war. By the way, one of the prisoners of war was laid to rest by his family few days ago. I want to understand why the Council of Europe Human Rights Commissioner hasn’t yet visited the Baku prisons to see the inhumane conditions in which Armenian prisoners of war are held.

Dear colleagues, when in our neighborhood Council of Europe-members Azerbaijan and Turkey are transgressing human rights in the most cynical way, when Aliyev is stating that they won this war, because they raised an entire generation of Azerbaijani youth with hatred for the enemy, it is this kind of racist and Armenophobic statements which should become the subject of discussions of our organization, otherwise with fake agendas we are ignoring the fundamental values of our organization,” Zohrabyan said.


     

Politics

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School supplemented with necessary tools and equipment

On the initiative of the Armenian Fund of France, the material and technical base of the Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School has been supplemented with the necessary tools and equipment.

Military

Two more Armenian soldiers’ bodies retrieved during search in Artsakh

The Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved the remains of two more fallen Armenian servicemen in the Hadrut region as a result of Tuesday’s search operations, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations reports.

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Videos

Culture

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Sport

Tokyo Olympics cancellation, no fans still an option, officials say

Diaspora

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

International

Over 20 Russian warships hold Black Sea military exercises

