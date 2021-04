The Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved the remains of two more fallen Armenian servicemen in the Hadrut region as a result of Tuesday’s search operations, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations reports.

April 20, 2021, 16:49 Two more Armenian soldiers’ bodies retrieved during search in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: A forensic medical examination will be conducted on these bodies to determine their identities.