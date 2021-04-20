Artsakhpress

Diaspora

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

This year the number of participants of the Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran will be limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Representative of the Armenian Diocese of Tehran Alex Karapetyan, who is also the chair of the central committee for the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, told Armenpress, noting that the commemoration events are being adjusted to the situation in the country.

“This year we will not be able to hold peoples events because of the pandemic, the gatherings are banned, schools are operating online. We adjust the works with the current situation. This year the events will launch on April 23. A candlelight vigil in memory of the Armenian Genocide victims will be held that day, however, everyone will do that at home. This ceremony will be broadcast on social media, we will try to spread it in order to make it available for the broad public”, Alex Karapetyan said.

On April 24 there will be an event near the Monument of Martyrs where the people will lay flowers for the memory of the victims. Again there will be limited number of participants. The event will be broadcast live on social media.

“Remarks will be delivered during this event. At the end of the program there will be a declaration in Persian. Our statement will focus on Turkey’s expansionist policy and the threat coming from that country to the countries of the region”, Karapetyan said.

In addition to these main events, more than 20 Armenian organizations in Iran will hold their April 24-related programs.

April 24 is the 1915 Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.


     

Politics

PACE approves request for debates on issue of Armenian POWs

At the spring session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), which started on Monday, the Assembly approved a request for urgent debates on "Armenian prisoners of war and other captives", which had been approved by the PACE Bureau earlier.

No negotiations between Armenia and Turkey – FM’s advisor

The process of the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide remains one of the priority directions...

Armenian POW issue discussed at PACE political groups

The issue of the Armenian prisoners of war who are being held captive in Azerbaijan has been discussed...

Ombudsman Tatoyan sends official letter to international organizations over Armenian POW issue

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has sent today an official letter to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office,...

Silent Protest Demanding the Return of Armenian PoWs Canceled in Warsaw Due to Turkish-Azerbaijani Threats

Due to threats and entries from pro-Turkish organizations, the silent demonstration to demand the returnn...

Putin, Lukashenko Touch Upon Nagorno-Karabakh

The presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Aleksandr Lukashenko, had a telephone conversation...

Artsakh President to be questioned within the scope of case of overthrow of constitutional order

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan will soon be summoned to a questioning within the scope of the...

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Arayik Harutyunyan receives the representativies of ''Hayastan'' All-Armenian Fund, which is launching new programs in Artsakh

On April 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Ararat Khlghatyan, deputy director...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Rates on bank deposits and loans increased in Artsakh as compared to the previous month

As of April 1 of the current year, loans provided to legal entities and individuals by commercial banks...

Export from Armenia to EAEU states, China and US registered growth in Jan-Feb 2021

The export from Armenia in January-February 2021 declined 5.5% compared to the same period of 2020, comprising...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in...

Society

Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School supplemented with necessary tools and equipment

On the initiative of the Armenian Fund of France, the material and technical base of the Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School has been supplemented with the necessary tools and equipment.

Number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by over 809,000 in past day

More than 809,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the...

Needy families in the village of Hillis provided with assistance

The Social Department of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has recently provided assistance to 5 needy...

Protest action dedicated to the International Day for Monuments and Sites held in Stepanakert

On the initiative of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh,...

11 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

11 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare...

Russian military doctors provided qualified medical assistance to residents of hard-to-reach areas of Nagorno-Karabakh

The Russian contingent of the peacekeeping forces continues to perform tasks on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh,...

961 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

961 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Military

Search operations for the remains of the fallen servicemen continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the remains of the fallen servicemen continues on Monday in Artsakh ( in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.

Artsakh emergency service: Search for fallen soldiers’ bodies yielded no results

The search for the bodies of the fallen servicemen during the April 16 search in the Vorotan (Kubatlu)...

Artsakh resumes search operations after landmine explosion incident

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

Artsakh continues search and rescue mission for war casualties

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

Stable situation reported along Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Defense Ministry

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...

Artsakh emergency service: No bodies of fallen soldiers found in Hadrut

No bodies or remains of Armenian servicemen were found during the April 10 search in the Hadrut region,...

7 remains of war casualties found in Jrakan region

Artsakh search and rescue teams found 7 remains of war casualties in Jrakan region. Another two remains,...

Russia records 8,589 daily coronavirus cases
US Supports Czech Republic’s Decision to Expel Russian Diplomats
Israel lifts outdoor mask mandate after vaccination drive
Turkey approves production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
Videos

Culture

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Louvre puts entire art collection online

Sport

Tokyo Olympics cancellation, no fans still an option, officials say

European Weightlifting Championships: Armenia's Hakob Mkrtchyan scores bronze medal

North Korea to skip Tokyo Olympics in 2021

Tokyo Olympic torch relay starts in Fukushima

Diaspora

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

Artsakh President awarded the representatives of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil

Israel’s Armenian community urges government to stop arms sales to Azerbaijan

International

Russia records 8,589 daily coronavirus cases

US Supports Czech Republic’s Decision to Expel Russian Diplomats

Israel lifts outdoor mask mandate after vaccination drive

Turkey approves production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

