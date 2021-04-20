Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

This year the number of participants of the Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran will be limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Representative of the Armenian Diocese of Tehran Alex Karapetyan, who is also the chair of the central committee for the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, told Armenpress, noting that the commemoration events are being adjusted to the situation in the country.

“This year we will not be able to hold peoples events because of the pandemic, the gatherings are banned, schools are operating online. We adjust the works with the current situation. This year the events will launch on April 23. A candlelight vigil in memory of the Armenian Genocide victims will be held that day, however, everyone will do that at home. This ceremony will be broadcast on social media, we will try to spread it in order to make it available for the broad public”, Alex Karapetyan said.

On April 24 there will be an event near the Monument of Martyrs where the people will lay flowers for the memory of the victims. Again there will be limited number of participants. The event will be broadcast live on social media.

“Remarks will be delivered during this event. At the end of the program there will be a declaration in Persian. Our statement will focus on Turkey’s expansionist policy and the threat coming from that country to the countries of the region”, Karapetyan said.

In addition to these main events, more than 20 Armenian organizations in Iran will hold their April 24-related programs.

April 24 is the 1915 Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.