On April 19 President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan visited building sites of the capital Stepanakert and got acquainted with the construction works of new apartment buildings, the Presidential Office stated.

April 19, 2021, 20:02 More than 1.000 apartments will be put into operation in Stepanakert in the next two years. Arayik Harutyunyan

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President took part in the establishment of 157 apartments in Tumanyan street, which is planned to put into operation within 2 years.



The construction of 191 apartment complex in Artsakh district, 70 apartment building in Knunyancner street, 171 multi-storey building in Vardan Mamikonyan street, and 218 apartments in a new district of Tigran Mets street will be completed within the same period.



President Harutyunyan together with the minister of urban planning, mayor of Stepanakert and representatives of construction organizations, discussed a number of issues concerning the process of works and gave instructions to complete works on time.



‘'The main beneficiaries of housing projects in the capital are the displaced residents of Shushi and Hadrut cities, as well as a number of social groups. The task is to provide them with an apartment the day before'', worded the President.



The first housewarming ceremonies in Stepanakert will be held by the end of the year. The constructors informed President Harutyunyan that in a few months they will hand over the 59 apartment buildings in Arakelyan Street, the 108 apartment building in Tumanyan Street and the new 153 apartment building near the Spayakan district.