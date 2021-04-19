Judo:Artsakh Athletes Won Gold Medals

Republican Judo tournament was held in Armavir, the Republic of Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: 10 Artsakh athletes took part in the tournament.

The head coach of the Artsakh Judo Federation Ivan Azizbekyan told ''Artsakhpress'', noting a total of 300 athletes took part in the tournament. The competition was held among children born in 2007-2008 and 2009-2010.

Speaking about the results, Azizbekyan said that Artsakh athletes Sergey Danielyan (30 kg), Ashot Parsiants (46 kg) won gold medals and Arman Parsiyants (30 kg) took the second place, receiving silver medal.

The winners received cups and certificates.