The issue of the Armenian prisoners of war who are being held captive in Azerbaijan has been discussed in the political groups of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Member of the Armenian Delegation to PACE, MP Naira Zohrabyan said on Facebook.

April 19, 2021, 14:15 Armenian POW issue discussed at PACE political groups

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 19, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The PACE spring session has kicked off, and the discussion of the issue of the Armenian POWs has started in the political groups. The discussion over the Armenian POWs in the political group of European reformists and democrats was quite heated. I have presented undeniable facts about the number of the POWs as approved by the Red Cross and the European Court, I have presented facts about the tortures of the Armenian POWs and have talked about the international law and the international conventions according to which Azerbaijan is ought to return the Armenian POWs without any precondition”, Zohrabyan said.

She said Azerbaijan’s “claim” that Armenians captured after November 10 are not prisoners of war is a total lie which violates the international law. She called on the Council of Europe to use all its means for releasing the Armenian POWs.

The main discussion of the Armenian POW issue will take place on April 20. “And as the view according to which Azerbaijan must immediately implement the 3rd Geneva Convention and release all Armenian POWs, prevails in most of the political groups, I am sure that the discussions will be effective”, MP Zohrabyan said.