On the initiative of the Armenian Fund of France, the material and technical base of the Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School has been supplemented with the necessary tools and equipment.

April 19, 2021, 12:06 Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School supplemented with necessary tools and equipment

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The director of the college Narine Ishkhanyan said, noting that the new equipment will make the learning process easy and effective.

Narine Ishkhanyan said that the staff of the Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School would like to express their deep gratitude to Bedros Terzian, President of the Armenian Fund of France and the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School Robert Aydabiryan.