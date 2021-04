The search operations for the remains of the fallen servicemen continues on Monday in Artsakh ( in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Since the beginning of the search operations a total of 1,543 bodies have been found.