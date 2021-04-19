Number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by over 809,000 in past day

More than 809,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 140,32 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday, Tass reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: As of 15:35 Moscow time on April 18, as many as 140,322,903 novel coronavirus cases and 3,003,794 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 809,004 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 11,481.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Southeast Asia accounts for more than a third of the COVID-19 daily tally (272,989 cases). Next are North and South America (254,847 cases) and Europe (203,134).