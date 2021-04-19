Artsakhpress

Society

Number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by over 809,000 in past day

More than 809,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 140,32 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday, Tass reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: As of 15:35 Moscow time on April 18, as many as 140,322,903 novel coronavirus cases and 3,003,794 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 809,004 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 11,481.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Southeast Asia accounts for more than a third of the COVID-19 daily tally (272,989 cases). Next are North and South America (254,847 cases) and Europe (203,134).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (31,250,635), India (14,788,109), Brazil (13,832,455), France (5,178,513), Russia (4,702,101), the United Kingdom (4,385,942), Turkey (4,212,645), Italy (3,857,443), Spain (3,396,685), Germany (3,142,262), Poland (2,688,025), and Argentina (2,658,628).

     

Politics

Silent Protest Demanding the Return of Armenian PoWs Canceled in Warsaw Due to Turkish-Azerbaijani Threats

Due to threats and entries from pro-Turkish organizations, the silent demonstration to demand the returnn of Armenian PoWs under the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been canceled.

Putin, Lukashenko Touch Upon Nagorno-Karabakh

The presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Aleksandr Lukashenko, had a telephone conversation...

Artsakh President to be questioned within the scope of case of overthrow of constitutional order

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan will soon be summoned to a questioning within the scope of the...

Artsakh Ombudsman to international community: Don’t be indifferent to crimes committed against Armenian culture

On the occasion of the Universal Day of Culture, the Human Rights Ombudsman of the Artsakh, Gegham Stepanyan,...

Artsakh deputy FM calls on international community not to stay indifferent to Azerbaijan’s actions

The international community should understand how serious the situation is in Artsakh and what tragic...

Russia’s Matviyenko Hopes Armenian Parliamentary Elections will be "Open and Democratic"

Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko hopes that parliamentarians will...

Canada-Armenia Friendship Parliamentary Groups calls for return of all Armenian prisoners

Canada-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group addressed the Foreign Minister of Canada, Marc Garneau...

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Arayik Harutyunyan receives the representativies of ''Hayastan'' All-Armenian Fund, which is launching new programs in Artsakh

On April 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Ararat Khlghatyan, deputy director...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Rates on bank deposits and loans increased in Artsakh as compared to the previous month

As of April 1 of the current year, loans provided to legal entities and individuals by commercial banks...

Export from Armenia to EAEU states, China and US registered growth in Jan-Feb 2021

The export from Armenia in January-February 2021 declined 5.5% compared to the same period of 2020, comprising...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in...

Society

Needy families in the village of Hillis provided with assistance

The Social Department of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has recently provided assistance to 5 needy...

Protest action dedicated to the International Day for Monuments and Sites held in Stepanakert

On the initiative of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh,...

11 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

11 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare...

Russian military doctors provided qualified medical assistance to residents of hard-to-reach areas of Nagorno-Karabakh

The Russian contingent of the peacekeeping forces continues to perform tasks on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh,...

961 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

961 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

''Tufenkian'' Charitable Foundation provided the f perished soldier's family with a new apartment

On April 15, on the initiative of the ''Tufenkian'' Charitable Foundation, the family of 25-year-old...

Military

Search operations for the remains of the fallen servicemen continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the remains of the fallen servicemen continues on Monday in Artsakh ( in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.

Artsakh emergency service: Search for fallen soldiers’ bodies yielded no results

The search for the bodies of the fallen servicemen during the April 16 search in the Vorotan (Kubatlu)...

Artsakh resumes search operations after landmine explosion incident

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

Artsakh continues search and rescue mission for war casualties

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

Stable situation reported along Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Defense Ministry

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...

Artsakh emergency service: No bodies of fallen soldiers found in Hadrut

No bodies or remains of Armenian servicemen were found during the April 10 search in the Hadrut region,...

7 remains of war casualties found in Jrakan region

Artsakh search and rescue teams found 7 remains of war casualties in Jrakan region. Another two remains,...

Macron says Sputnik V cannot be used in EU to accelerate vaccination
Belarus opens first-ever case on attempt to seize power
Cuba's Raul Castro confirms he's stepping down
Erdogan: Israel is enemy of Islam
Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
Videos

Culture

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Louvre puts entire art collection online

Sport

Tokyo Olympics cancellation, no fans still an option, officials say

European Weightlifting Championships: Armenia's Hakob Mkrtchyan scores bronze medal

North Korea to skip Tokyo Olympics in 2021

Tokyo Olympic torch relay starts in Fukushima

Diaspora

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

Artsakh President awarded the representatives of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil

Israel’s Armenian community urges government to stop arms sales to Azerbaijan

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

International

Macron says Sputnik V cannot be used in EU to accelerate vaccination

Belarus opens first-ever case on attempt to seize power

Cuba's Raul Castro confirms he's stepping down

Erdogan: Israel is enemy of Islam

