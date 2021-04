329 | April 10, 2021 12:15 Artsakh’s foreign ministry issues statement over 29th anniversary of Maragha massacre

210 | April 13, 2021 14:20 MEP urges Europe to break silence and support Armenia against Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression

209 | April 12, 2021 13:06 A new park to be built in Stepanakert

193 | April 13, 2021 17:16 Shushi's Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School now operates in Stepanakert

192 | April 12, 2021 16:39 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation on developing a program to assist those damaged by the war

164 | April 14, 2021 11:58 10 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

163 | April 15, 2021 15:25 Artsakh deputy FM calls on international community not to stay indifferent to Azerbaijan’s actions

162 | April 15, 2021 17:54 ''Tufenkian'' Charitable Foundation provided the perished soldier's family with a new apartment