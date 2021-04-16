Iran said Friday it had successfully enriched its uranium by 60%, Deutsche Welle reports.

April 16, 2021, 16:46 Iran says it has enriched uranium with 60% purity

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Tehran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf tweeted:"I am proud to announce that at 00:40 last night, and on the night of the pilgrimage of Sayyid al-Shuhada, young and pious Iranian scientists were able to obtain a product of 60% enriched uranium."

"Congratulations to the brave people of Islamic Iran on this success."