Needy families in the village of Hillis provided with assistance

The Social Department of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has recently provided assistance to 5 needy families in the village of Hillis, Askeran region.

April 16, 2021

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Hillis community Arthur Ghulyan told "Artsakhpress", noting that one of the 5 families is a large family, and the other 4 are resettlers.

Ghulyan informed that there are 16 settlers living in the community.

'' Now 3 apartments are being renovated. They will also be provided to the settlers. "Mainly residents of Kashatagh and Hadrut regions, as well as Sghnakh village of Askeran region have settled in the village," he said and added that the ICRC regularly provides assistance to the residents.

Speaking about their employment, our interlocutor noted that the main directions are agriculture and cattle breeding. A four-year school and a kindergarten operate in the village. The roads are in good condition.

The main problem of the village is the street lighting.