Protest action dedicated to the International Day for Monuments and Sites held in Stepanakert

On the initiative of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh, a protest action dedicated to the International Day for Monuments and Sites was held Friday near Stepanakert's Holy Mother of God Cathedral, also known as Surb Astvatsamor Hovanu Cathedral.
He noted that the people of Artsakh once again raise their voices in protest against barbarism and injustice, and the ongoing crimes against humanity.
The two main obstacles for appropriating and privatizing this country, of course, are the Armenian people living here for centuries and the centuries-old cultural monuments of the Armenian Apostolic Church.
Human Rights Defender of Artsakh, Gegham Stepanyan said that actions against cultural heritage are crimes against humanity and should be condemned by the civilized world.
"The same happened during the war in 2020 unleashed by Azerbaijan and Turkey against the people of Artsakh.
During the recent war, Azerbaijan targeted the most important cultural values of the Armenian people in the territory of Artsakh, such as St. Savior Ghazanchetsots Cathedral, St. Hovhannes Mkrtich Church, the settlement of Tigranakert and many other ancient sites.
This was done deliberately and publicly in order to cause more suffering to the Armenian people. The fact that the international community is aware that Azerbaijan has committed war crimes is unequivocal. This is evidenced by the reports published by international human rights organizations, as well as the statements made by the individual politicians. However, I regret to say that the whole process of holding Azerbaijan accountable is buried under a political veil,'' the Ombudsman said, in particular.