Biden describes his phone call with Putin as candid, respectful

US President Joe Biden has characterized his recent conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin as "candid and respectful."

April 16, 2021

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I was candid and respectful. The conversation was candid and respectful," he said Thursday when delivering remarks on the US policy towards Russia in the White House, Tass informs.

"[Russia and the US are] two great powers with significant responsibility for global stability," he pointed out.

The United States is seeking to build constructive cooperation with Russia to overcome the current period in the bilateral relations characterized by tensions, Biden said.

"Now is the time to de-escalate. The way forward is through thoughtful dialogue and diplomatic process. The US is prepared to continue constructively to move forward in that process," he said.

"My bottom line is this. Where there’s an interest in the United States to work with Russia, we should and we will. Where Russia seeks to violate the interest of the United States, we will respond. We’ll always stand in defense of our country, our institutions, our people, and our allies," Biden emphasized. He also expressed conviction that both nations want peace. "Russians and Americans are both proud and patriotic people. And I believe that the Russian people like the American people are invested in peaceful and secure future of our world," he noted.