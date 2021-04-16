The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war continue today in the Azeri-controlled Vorotan (Kubatlu), the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

April 16, 2021, 11:22 Artsakh resumes search operations after landmine explosion incident

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Yesterday the body search operation gave no results and were immediately stopped after mine explosion on the site.



One rescuer received injuries, his condition is stable.