The Russian contingent of the peacekeeping forces continues to perform tasks on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.

April 16, 2021, 09:22 Russian military doctors provided qualified medical assistance to residents of hard-to-reach areas of Nagorno-Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the village of Sardarashen in the Askeran region of Nagorno-Karabakh, located in a mountainous area, the officers of the Humanitarian Response Center deployed a field station to provide qualified medical assistance to the residents of the village, refugees and internally displaced persons.

"Today, we are providing assistance to the residents of the mountainous village of Sardarashen in the format of a humanitarian and medical raid. This mission is unusual – we brought medics here, " said Major General Sergei Zhmurin, Deputy Commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent for peacekeeping activities. "They are represented by a therapist, a surgeon, an ophthalmologist. The most important thing is that we have brought a field dental unit here and will try to provide the necessary assistance to all those who have applied, " he added.

During the reception of the population, which was conducted on the basis of the deployed medical pneumatic module, doctors of the special purpose medical unit provided qualified medical care to more than 50 residents of the village.

In addition, the military personnel of the Humanitarian Response Center organized the transfer of about 1,500 kilograms of humanitarian aid to those in need, which was transferred to Nagorno-Karabakh by Russian public and charitable organizations. Russian peacekeepers handed over food packages, medical supplies and basic necessities to large families, internally displaced persons and refugees.