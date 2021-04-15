Artsakhpress

''Tufenkian'' Charitable Foundation provided the perished soldier's family with a new apartment

On April 15, on the initiative of the ''Tufenkian'' Charitable Foundation, the family of 25-year-old Grigory Gabrielyan who had fallen during the third Artsakh war, as a part of the program of ''improving the housing conditions of the perished soldiers' families'' was provided with a renovated apartment in Herher community of Martuni region.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, the executive director of the foundation Raffi Dudaklyan said that Grigory Gabrielyan's housing conditions were not favorable.
He noted that the apartment was bought in January, renovated and handed over to the Gabrielyan family. In general, the implemented works amounted to about 15 million drams.
Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ
"After the war, we studied what to do in Herher, Tsovategh and Kherkhan communities. The problems were various. We provided humanitarian assistance several times. After that, we decided to provide the families of the fallen and the wounded servicemen with apartments or renovate the existing ones. We started to renovate houses of the families who live in the worst housing conditions. " said the director of the foundation.
Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ
During the housewarming, the director of the foundation handed the property ownership certificate to Ara Gabrielyan.
Speaking about the activities of the foundation, R. Dudaklyan informed that they have been working in Artsakh for 17 years.
Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ
"Before the war, we did a lot of work in the Kashatagh region, which, however, remained under the control of the enemy. The war caused great damage to the inhabitants. We will continue to provide the families with houses.We will work with local authorities to implement economic development programs. In this way, we will help to eliminate the effects of the war,”added the director of the foundation.

Grigory Gabrielyan's father Ara Gabrilyan noted that his son was a calm, good-natured, hard-working, devoted and patriotic. Grigory fought against the enemy for 33 days and died a hero.
Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ
"My son was engaged, he was to get married. Unfortunately, the war left his dreams unfinished. We thank all the employees of the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation who appreciated my son's patriotic work. I personally witnessed the construction process; everyone worked with compassion. My daughter and her family lived in the village of Banadzor in the Hadrut region, and now she lives with us because she lost her home. "This house built in memory of my son is somewhere a consolation for all of us," said Gabrielyan.

     

''Tufenkian'' Charitable Foundation provided the f perished soldier's family with a new apartment

Search