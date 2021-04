The presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Aleksandr Lukashenko, had a telephone conversation on Thursday, news.am reports.

April 15, 2021, 15:41 Putin, Lukashenko Touch Upon Nagorno-Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Among other issues, they touched also upon the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) topic. This was reported by the Kremlin press service following the telephonic talk between the two leaders.