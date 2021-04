President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan will soon be summoned to a questioning within the scope of the criminal case instituted under the elements of crime provided for by part 1 of Article 312 of the Criminal Code.

April 15, 2021, 14:28 Artsakh President to be questioned within the scope of case of overthrow of constitutional order

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Prosecutor’s Office said it will provide additional information on the specific date of the president’s interrogation.