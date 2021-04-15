Artsakh FM: International community should intervene in problem of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

The international community must intervene in the problem of the captive Armenians in Azerbaijan, Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan told reporters, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “It is necessary to knock on all doors. Yes, the Armenian side has data, but the intervention of the international community is necessary, monitoring is necessary,” the Foreign Minister said, adding that the media exaggerate information that Azerbaijan is trading in organs.

“To know for sure, the international community must fit. After the first war - and I say this with 100% certainty - Azerbaijanis registered captives and hostages of Armenians under Azerbaijani names and kept them in prisons. The international community could not identify them through monitoring. And who knows, maybe this is the case now? But the fact that there may be more prisoners than is recognized by Azerbaijan,” the Foreign Minister noted.

Commenting on the attempts of the Azerbaijani authorities to present the prisoners of war as terrorists, Babayan recalled three Azerbaijani terrorists who had penetrated the territory of Artsakh.

“One was destroyed. In relation to the other two, an open transparent trial was held with the participation of representatives of international organizations and the media. They have been proven to be terrorists and criminals. And here there is nothing of the kind,” the minister said.