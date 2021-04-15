Artsakhpress

Politics

Artsakh FM: International community should intervene in problem of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

The international community must intervene in the problem of the captive Armenians in Azerbaijan, Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan told reporters, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “It is necessary to knock on all doors. Yes, the Armenian side has data, but the intervention of the international community is necessary, monitoring is necessary,” the Foreign Minister said, adding that the media exaggerate information that Azerbaijan is trading in organs. 

“To know for sure, the international community must fit. After the first war - and I say this with 100% certainty - Azerbaijanis registered captives and hostages of Armenians under Azerbaijani names and kept them in prisons. The international community could not identify them through monitoring. And who knows, maybe this is the case now? But the fact that there may be more prisoners than is recognized by Azerbaijan,” the Foreign Minister noted.

Commenting on the attempts of the Azerbaijani authorities to present the prisoners of war as terrorists, Babayan recalled three Azerbaijani terrorists who had penetrated the territory of Artsakh. 

“One was destroyed. In relation to the other two, an open transparent trial was held with the participation of representatives of international organizations and the media. They have been proven to be terrorists and criminals. And here there is nothing of the kind,” the minister said.


     

Politics

Canada-Armenia Friendship Parliamentary Groups calls for return of all Armenian prisoners

Canada-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group addressed the Foreign Minister of Canada, Marc Garneau calling for Canada’s support for return of Armenian prisoners and captives held in Azerbaijan.

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on making changes to the commission...

Armenian Ombudsman, MEPs urge EU to take concrete steps for release of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

A European Parliament discussion on the need for the immediate release and return of Armenian prisoners...

Lukashenko: Agreements over Nagorno-Karabakh issue should pave the way for lasting peace in the region

Belarus sincerely welcomes the agreement on a complete cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh...

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan receives Armen Ghularyan chairman of urban development committee of the Republic of Armenia

On April 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Armen Ghularyan, chairman of...

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs call on parties to resume dialogue under their auspices at earliest opportunity

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France,...

Russian, Azerbaijani military in close dialogue over debris of Iskander missiles, Kremlin says

The issue of Baku’s claims that some debris of Iskander-M missiles have been found in Nagorno-Karabakh...

Economy

Arayik Harutyunyan receives the representativies of ''Hayastan'' All-Armenian Fund, which is launching new programs in Artsakh

On April 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Ararat Khlghatyan, deputy director of the ''Hayastan'' All - Armenian Fund, and Aram Sargsyan, minister of urban planning of the Republic of Artsakh, the P|residential Office stated.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Rates on bank deposits and loans increased in Artsakh as compared to the previous month

As of April 1 of the current year, loans provided to legal entities and individuals by commercial banks...

Export from Armenia to EAEU states, China and US registered growth in Jan-Feb 2021

The export from Armenia in January-February 2021 declined 5.5% compared to the same period of 2020, comprising...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in...

The President of the Artsakh Republic signs the Government decision approving the program of comprehensive development of crop production

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Governments decision approving the program...

Society

The head of Taghavard presented the losses and the new vision of the community

145 houses in Taghavard village remained under the control of the enemy. The villagers regularly hear gunshots.

1014 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

1014 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Russian peacekeepers ensure the safety of agricultural work in Nagorno-Karabakh

Residents of Nagorno-Karabakh continue to carry out agricultural work in the fields cleared of explosives...

The President of the Artsakh Republic received mayor of Yerevan

On April 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Hayk Marutyan, mayor of Yerevan,...

Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is closed

The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed across Armenia.

10 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

10 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare...

Coronavirus cases worldwide up 11% in past week

More than 4.5 million novel coronavirus cases were registered worldwide in the past week, which is 11%...

Military

Artsakh continues search and rescue mission for war casualties

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war continue today in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

Stable situation reported along Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Defense Ministry

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...

Artsakh emergency service: No bodies of fallen soldiers found in Hadrut

No bodies or remains of Armenian servicemen were found during the April 10 search in the Hadrut region,...

7 remains of war casualties found in Jrakan region

Artsakh search and rescue teams found 7 remains of war casualties in Jrakan region. Another two remains,...

Armenian, Russian ministers of defense discuss military cooperation

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with Armenian Defense...

Armenian military’s Chief of General Staff visits eastern border

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Artak Davtyan, on Tuesday visited the military units...

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
Videos

Culture

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Louvre puts entire art collection online

Sport

European Weightlifting Championships: Armenia's Hakob Mkrtchyan scores bronze medal

North Korea to skip Tokyo Olympics in 2021

Tokyo Olympic torch relay starts in Fukushima

Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

Diaspora

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

Artsakh President awarded the representatives of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil

Israel’s Armenian community urges government to stop arms sales to Azerbaijan

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

International

Denmark fully terminates use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Russia records over 8,300 daily COVID-19 cases

Iran's Rouhani says 60% enrichment is an answer to attack at Natanz nuclear site

US envoy to Moscow invited to meet Kremlin Aide

