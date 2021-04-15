Artsakh Ombudsman to international community: Don’t be indifferent to crimes committed against Armenian culture

On the occasion of the Universal Day of Culture, the Human Rights Ombudsman of the Artsakh, Gegham Stepanyan, on Thursday sent a message from the Amaras monastery to the international community:
On the occasion of the Universal Day of Culture, the Human Rights Ombudsman of the Artsakh, Gegham Stepanyan, on Thursday sent a message from the Amaras monastery to the international community:
The presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Aleksandr Lukashenko, had a telephone conversation on Thursday, news.am reports.
On April 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Ararat Khlghatyan, deputy director of the ''Hayastan'' All - Armenian Fund, and Aram Sargsyan, minister of urban planning of the Republic of Artsakh, the P|residential Office stated.
World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
As of April 1 of the current year, loans provided to legal entities and individuals by commercial banks...
The export from Armenia in January-February 2021 declined 5.5% compared to the same period of 2020, comprising...
World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in...
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Governments decision approving the program...
145 houses in Taghavard village remained under the control of the enemy. The villagers regularly hear gunshots.
9 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare...
1014 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
Residents of Nagorno-Karabakh continue to carry out agricultural work in the fields cleared of explosives...
On April 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Hayk Marutyan, mayor of Yerevan,...
The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed across Armenia.
10 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare...
The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war continue today in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informs.
A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...
No bodies or remains of Armenian servicemen were found during the April 10 search in the Hadrut region,...
Artsakh search and rescue teams found 7 remains of war casualties in Jrakan region. Another two remains,...
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with Armenian Defense...
Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Artak Davtyan, on Tuesday visited the military units...
The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...
The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
