April 15, 2021, 13:02 The head of Taghavard presented the losses and the new vision of the community

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: As a result of the third Artsakh war, 145 houses in the village of Taghavard of the Martuni region of Artsakh Republic remained under the control of enemy.



In an interview with Artsakhpress, the head of the community Oleg Harutyunyan mentioned that 520 residents have been left homeless due to the war. Now they live temporarily in Stepanakert, Martuni, in the villages of Askeran region and in Armenia.



"As a result of the war, 3 houses under the control of the Republic of Artsakh have been shelled and 5 have been completely destroyed.



One school with 125 students, as well as two 17th-18th century churches, a cemetery, an aid station, a club, 90 percent of agricultural land, orchards, and pastures came under Azerbaijani control," he added.



According to Harutyunyan, the residents often hear shots but at night-regularly.



They have not targeted the village so far, but they cause great concern to the civilians.



The head of the community informed that after the war 80% of the residents of Taghavard have returned. If houses are provided, the other part also have a great desire to return to their native village.

"A program has been developed by the government, according to which a new residential district will be built in the administrative area of the Red Market adjacent to Taghavard, which will be provided both to our villagers and to the homeless residents of Shekher," said O. Harutyunyan.