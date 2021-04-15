Denmark fully terminates use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Denmark on Tuesday announced it would stop using the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine altogether, becoming the first European country to do so over suspicions of rare but serious side effectsm France 24 reported.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Denmark's vaccination campaign will go ahead without the AstraZeneca vaccine," Danish Health Authority director Soren Brostrom told a press conference.

The European Union's drug watchdog said last week it had found a possible link between the vaccine and very rare blood clot cases, though cautioning that the risk of dying from Covid-19 was "much greater" than the risk of mortality from rare side effects.

The regulator, however, left it to individual states to make their own risk assessments and decide how administer the vaccine based on local conditions that vary widely across the bloc.

It is reminded that a spate of countries across the world, including France and Germany, have resumed administering the shot to some age groups, mostly those above 50 or 60.