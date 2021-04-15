President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on making changes to the commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, the Presidential Office stated.
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Representatives of public administration bodies and non-governmental organizations were included in the commission.
Karen Sargsyan, minister of internal affairs of the Republic of Artsakh was appointed chairman of the commission.