Armenian Ombudsman, MEPs urge EU to take concrete steps for release of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

A European Parliament discussion on the need for the immediate release and return of Armenian prisoners from Azerbaijan was held, during which a special report was delivered by the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, the Ombudsman’s Office informed.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The discussion has been organized by head of the EU-Armenia friendship group at the European Parliament Loucas Fourlas who also delivered a report. MEP Marina Kaljurand and Executive Director of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy Heghine Evinyan also participated in the online discussion.

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia informed that on April 9 he petitioned to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe for the immediate return of all Armenian captives illegally detained in Azerbaijan.

He once again drew special attention to the fact that all these Armenian servicemen and civilians were captured by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the current and ongoing armed conflict, and therefore, they are all considered captives and should be released and returned immediately to their homeland without any preconditions.

Tatoyan stated that the Azerbaijani authorities are artificially delaying and politicizing the process, grossly violate the rights of the POWs and their families, causing sufferings and creating tension within the society.

He stated that the Azerbaijani authorities are using the issue of the Armenian prisoners of war for developing their policy of hatred.

Tatoyan expressed a belief that the EU should express its respective position in an institutional way to eliminate these violations and prevent their consequences.