Residents of Nagorno-Karabakh continue to carry out agricultural work in the fields cleared of explosives by Russian sappers, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry informs.

April 15, 2021, 09:47 Russian peacekeepers ensure the safety of agricultural work in Nagorno-Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Also, the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent ensure the safety of sowing operations in the fields located in the immediate vicinity of the demarcation line.

“The sowing campaign is almost ending. This year, thanks to the peacekeepers, it was organized without failures. We were able to regulate the relations of both parties, agree that the sowing campaign would go without failures near the contact line of the parties. All the tasks for the sowing campaign have been completed, let's hope that by autumn, thanks to us, the local population will receive a decent and good harvest”, - said Major General Sergei Zhmurin, deputy commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

In total, since November 23, 2020, the military personnel of the humanitarian demining unit of the Russian peacekeeping contingent have cleared 1,960 hectares of territory, discovered and neutralized more than 25.5 thousand explosive objects, which are destroyed by detonation at a special training ground in compliance with the necessary security measures.