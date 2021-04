On April 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Hayk Marutyan, mayor of Yerevan, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Davit Sargsyan, mayor of Stepanakert also partook in the meeting. Issues on the expansion of cooperation between the two Armenian capitals were discussed at the meeting.