Lukashenko: Agreements over Nagorno-Karabakh issue should pave the way for lasting peace in the region

Belarus sincerely welcomes the agreement on a complete cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. This is what President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said after today’s talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Belta reports.

April 14, 2021, 17:26

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: “This is an important political decision that should pave the way for lasting peace in the region. I would like to congratulate the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the end of this terrible tragedy that lasted for 30 years,” Lukashenko said.