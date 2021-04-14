Artsakhpress

Iran's Rouhani says 60% enrichment is an answer to attack at Natanz nuclear site

Iran’s move to enrich uranium up to 60% purity is a response to the sabotage at its key nuclear facility, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, adding the Islamic Republic had no intention of building a nuclear weapon, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: After an explosion at its Natanz uranium enrichment site on Sunday blamed by Tehran on arch-foe Israel, Iran said it would begin enriching uranium at 60%, a move bringing the fissile material closer to levels suitable for a bomb.

It also said it would activate 1,000 advanced centrifuge machines at the site.

“Of course, the security and intelligence officials must give the final reports, but apparently it is the crime of the Zionists, and if the Zionists act against our nation, we will answer it,” Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting.

“Our response to their malice is replacing the damaged centrifuges with more advanced ones and ramping up the enrichment to 60% at the Natanz facility.”

Iranian authorities have described the incident as an act of “nuclear terrorism”.

Israel, which the Islamic Republic does not recognise, has not formally commented on the matter.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, said on Tuesday it had been informed of Iran’s decision.


     

Lukashenko: Agreements over Nagorno-Karabakh issue should pave the way for lasting peace in the region

Belarus sincerely welcomes the agreement on a complete cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. This is what President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said after today’s talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Belta reports.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

10 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

10 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare reports.

Artsakh continues search and rescue mission for war casualties

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war continue today in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

European Weightlifting Championships: Armenia's Hakob Mkrtchyan scores bronze medal

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

Iran's Rouhani says 60% enrichment is an answer to attack at Natanz nuclear site

