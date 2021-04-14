President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan receives Armen Ghularyan chairman of urban development committee of the Republic of Armenia

On April 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Armen Ghularyan, chairman of urban development committee of the Republic of Armenia, the Presidential Office stated.

S TEPANAKERT, APRIL 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The process of the restoration works in post-war Artsakh, as well as issues on the cooperation of the urban development committee of the Republic of Armenia and ministry of urban development of the Republic of Artrsakh were discussed at the meeting.



The President of the Artsakh Republic underscored the support of the Government of the Republic of Armenia in the restoration of the destroyed settlements and infrastructure, as well as in the construction of new settlements.