Moscow believes that it is premature yet to speak about details of a possible summit meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joseph Biden, as Tass reports, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

April 14, 2021, 14:09 Kremlin says premature to speak about details of Putin-Biden summit meeting

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 14, ARTSAKHPRESS:"It is premature yet to speak about any details of this meeting. This is a new proposal and it will be studied and analyzed," the Russian presidential spokesman said, replying to a question about the options of the venue and time of the presidents’ summit meeting that were being considered.

"The leaders agreed that the issue of such a meeting would be subsequently discussed already through diplomatic channels," Peskov said.