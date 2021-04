US President Joe Biden will deliver his first speech to both chambers of the Congress on April 28, a White House official said, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The President has accepted the invitation of the Speaker of the House to address a Joint Session of Congress on April 28, the night before his 100th day in office," the White House press pool quoted the official as saying.