Apple Inc said on Tuesday it was holding a special event on April 20, with many expecting the tech giant to launch new iPad Pro models and other products ahead of its annual developers’ conference in June.

April 14, 2021, 10:16 Apple to hold special event on April 20

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Apple’s cryptic invitation for the media did not give much away and read: “Spring Loaded.” The event will be live-streamed on the company’s website from its campus in Cupertino, California, Reuters reports, citing the company.

Earlier, Apple’s virtual assistant Siri, which is known for stone walling curious Apple fans quizzing it about new products and upcoming events by directing them to the company’s website, prematurely revealed the iPhone maker’s plan to hold an event next Tuesday.

When asked by Reuters reporters about Apple’s next event on their iPhones, Siri responded by displaying a message that said, “the special event is on Tuesday, April 20th, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com.”