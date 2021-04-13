Shushi's Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School now operates in Stepanakert

The Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School Foundation, which operated in Shushi, started its work on March 29 of the current year in Stepanakert.

In an interview with Artsakhpress, Naira Khachatryan, Executive Director of the Yeznik Mozyan Vocational College Foundation, said that the new building conditions are sufficient to ensure the normal work of the college.

''The students are provided with a dormitory, transport, as well as three free meals a day.

According to him, 186 students studied at the college before the war, and now the number reduced to 109.

The head of the school informed with sorrow that ten graduates of the school had fallen during the recent battles for the defense of the homeland.

"We need new specialists. I am sure that the staff will be replenished at the beginning of the new academic year. We are in constant contact with Robert Aydabiryan, a representative of Yeznik Mozyan's family. He continues to support us. I should mention that we are not able to buy the machines we have had before the war; now we are trying to acquire the basic necessities," the director added, expressing confidence that together they will be able to equip the comfortable building of the school.

Tamara Savadyan, Head of the Department of Professional Education and Science of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh, informed that during the war they hadn't managed to take out the documents from the college.

She noted that the Ministry of Education and Science provided new equipment to the college so that they can start work.