Russian, Azerbaijani military in close dialogue over debris of Iskander missiles, Kremlin says

The issue of Baku’s claims that some debris of Iskander-M missiles have been found in Nagorno-Karabakh is being closely discussed by the Russian and Azerbaijani military, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday, according to TASS.
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Military officials are engaged in a close dialogue. All corresponding questions are being discussed," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked if the issue of Iskander missiles’ debris, reportedly found in Nagorno-Karabakh, was raised in a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.
Peskov answered in the negative, when asked if Putin and Aliyev discussed Russian helicopter Mi-24 that was shot down over Armenia near the border with Azerbaijan in November.
Aliyev said that on April 1 he discussed with the Russian president the reported discovery of debris of Iskander-M missiles in the city of Shushi. Also, he said that on April 4 Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry sent an official query on the issue to Russian counterparts.