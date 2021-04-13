Artsakhpress

Russian, Azerbaijani military in close dialogue over debris of Iskander missiles, Kremlin says

The issue of Baku’s claims that some debris of Iskander-M missiles have been found in Nagorno-Karabakh is being closely discussed by the Russian and Azerbaijani military, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday, according to TASS.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARTSAKHPRESS:  "Military officials are engaged in a close dialogue. All corresponding questions are being discussed," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked if the issue of Iskander missiles’ debris, reportedly found in Nagorno-Karabakh, was raised in a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

Peskov answered in the negative, when asked if Putin and Aliyev discussed Russian helicopter Mi-24 that was shot down over Armenia near the border with Azerbaijan in November.

Aliyev said that on April 1 he discussed with the Russian president the reported discovery of debris of Iskander-M missiles in the city of Shushi. Also, he said that on April 4 Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry sent an official query on the issue to Russian counterparts.


     

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Russia to send three missions to Moon by 2026

Larger spending on space explorations will enable Russia to send three missions to the Moon and actively engage in the second lunar race, President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeyev said at a session of the Academy’s Presidium on Tuesday, Tass informs.

Artsakh continues search and rescue mission for war casualties

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war continue today in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

