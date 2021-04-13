Russian, Iranian FMs highlight lasting settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict

Russia and Iran have stressed the importance of achieving a lasting political and diplomatic settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] conflict. The statement came from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a news conference after his talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Russian FM said he has discussed with his Iranian counterpart the situation in Nagorno Karabakh and Russia’s mediation efforts thanks to which the ceasefire agreement is being observed.

“We stress the importance of overcoming the consequences of the conflict and achieving the lasting political-diplomatic settlement in general on fair basis and for the benefit of the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples, as well as discussed what role the regional countries can play in this process”, the Russian FM said.