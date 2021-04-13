The Human Rights Ombudsman of the Artsakh Republic Gegham Stepanyan has issued a statement about the so-called "exhibition-park" related to the recent Nagorno-Karabakh war which was opened in Baku on Monday. It is noted that In the "Park", along with the Armenian military equipment, mannequins of the Armenian military servicemen have been displayed, all of which presented in a degrading manner.

April 13, 2021, 12:12 Artsakh Ombudsman: Not so much Azerbaijan dictator’s disrespect but civilized humanity’s indifference is surprising

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the statement, the opening of the so-called “military park” in Baku is another manifestation of the morbid Armenophobia of the Azerbaijani authorities, which, on the one hand, expresses a huge hatred towards Armenians in Azerbaijani society, on the other hand, is a nourishing source of that hatred.

In front of the whole world, Ilham Aliev with fascist cynicism publicly insults, humiliates the dignity of an entire nation, and deliberately inflicts suffering on the relatives of the dead soldiers, missing people and prisoners of war.

Instead of condolences and shouting about the universality of human rights, the international community must properly assess the atrocities committed by Azerbaijan and hold it accountable for its crimes against humanity committed during the 44-day war,” also reads the Artsakh ombudsman’s statement.