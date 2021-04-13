726 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 204,053, the ministry of healthcare reports.

April 13, 2021, 11:30 726 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: 22 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,775 cases.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 955 (2 new such cases).

The number of active cases is 15,663.