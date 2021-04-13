726 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

726 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 204,053, the ministry of healthcare reports.
. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan will visit St. Petersburg, Russia on April 13 to take part in the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly Council meeting.
Canada cancelled export permits for military goods and technology to Turkey as the investigation found...
Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan is in Artsakh on a private visit, his spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan said.
On April 12 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation to discuss the...
A Turkish hospital in Istanbul provided five veterans of the Azeri army with prostheses as part of an...
The return of the prisoners of war captured during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war is among the priorities...
Grigory Karasin, Chair of the Committee of the Federation Council on Foreign Affairs of Russia, says...
World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
As of April 1 of the current year, loans provided to legal entities and individuals by commercial banks...
The export from Armenia in January-February 2021 declined 5.5% compared to the same period of 2020, comprising...
World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in...
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Governments decision approving the program...
The export from Armenia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 19.3% in January...
9 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare reports.
The Armenian government is conducting talks with Russian partners in order to organize production of...
With the funding support of the state budget of Artsakh Republic, the building of the former agricultural...
The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed across Armenia.
More than 646,000 new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed globally in the past 24 hours,...
On April 9 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a condolence letter to the family...
The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war continue today in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informs.
A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...
No bodies or remains of Armenian servicemen were found during the April 10 search in the Hadrut region,...
Artsakh search and rescue teams found 7 remains of war casualties in Jrakan region. Another two remains,...
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with Armenian Defense...
Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Artak Davtyan, on Tuesday visited the military units...
The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...
The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
